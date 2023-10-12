Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 344.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

