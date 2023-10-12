Mendota Financial Group LLC Invests $38,000 in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 23.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $578,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,358.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

Humana stock opened at $493.42 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.