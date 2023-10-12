Mendota Financial Group LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 968.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $112.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Argus upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.