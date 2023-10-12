Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

AON stock opened at $329.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.21 and a 200-day moving average of $327.08.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

