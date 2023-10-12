Mendota Financial Group LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Timken by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 5.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last three months. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

