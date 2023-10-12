MetLife, Inc. (MET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on December 14th

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

MetLife has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 5,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

