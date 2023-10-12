Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,109 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $57,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

