Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 80,147 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 745,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,912. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

