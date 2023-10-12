Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,925 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %

BKR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.83. 1,036,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,617. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

