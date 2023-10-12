Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.23. 157,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.12.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

