Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Intel makes up about 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,446,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,052,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,172,875. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.