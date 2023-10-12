Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,690 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 44,690 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.0% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,524,178. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

