MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.40

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 256679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLKN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MillerKnoll in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.45%.

Insider Activity at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Stories

