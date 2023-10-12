Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
About Mineral Resources
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
