Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TAP shares. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 375.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.