Monero Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Monero has a market cap of $2.80 billion and $70.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $152.83 or 0.00570730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,777.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00227734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.71 or 0.00794381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00055377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00124008 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,343,695 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

