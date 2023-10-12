Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNTK shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

