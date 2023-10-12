Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 2%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 143,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 268,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTK. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after buying an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,016,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 108,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 429,809 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

