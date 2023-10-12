Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 807 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

