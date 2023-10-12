MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.45

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $104.45 and last traded at $103.86, with a volume of 16713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

