M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

View Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.