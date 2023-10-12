National Bank Financial Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $25.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.90% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE:ERF opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.30%. Analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

