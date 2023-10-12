National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$74.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.29.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

SU stock opened at C$45.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.79. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$37.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of C$11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.7256098 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

