Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading 7.4% Higher

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.50. 543,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,951,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.20 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.48.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 294.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $487,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,614,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,390,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 58,605 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $487,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,614,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,390,493.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,035.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 934,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,159. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

