NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $981.47 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,205,364 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,205,364 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.01941387 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $35,070,499.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

