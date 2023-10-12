Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.97, but opened at $15.50. Neogen shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 282,140 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neogen news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Neogen Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter worth $49,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $800,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth $14,350,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

