Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

NFLX stock opened at $365.93 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

