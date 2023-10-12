NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Shares Gap Down to $15.30

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $14.94. NETSTREIT shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 51,493 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTST. Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 820.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

