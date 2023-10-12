Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.52

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 20324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
NMRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
