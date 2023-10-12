Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.52

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 20324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

NMRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $445,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,664,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,818,553.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,664,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,818,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822 over the last 90 days.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

