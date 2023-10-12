Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Up 9%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 228,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 563,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $623.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,728.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $50,205,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 638,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 126.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 988,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 551,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,817,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

