New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 102200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 price objective on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
