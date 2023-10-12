New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of KLA worth $75,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $487.13 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $479.48 and its 200 day moving average is $448.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

