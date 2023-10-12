New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.59 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 424,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $54,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 690.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in DexCom by 62.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 86,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 7.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,378. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $79.76 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.91 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

