New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.87 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 513,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,511 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $59,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $408,535,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $103.33 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

