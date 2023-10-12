New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $63.38 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,678 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $63,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after buying an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,859 shares of company stock worth $13,991,222. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

