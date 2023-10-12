New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $69.66 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,039 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $69,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.