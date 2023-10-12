New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,269 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $66,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $290.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.84 and its 200-day moving average is $288.36.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

