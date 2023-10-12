New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,326 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $48,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.