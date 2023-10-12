New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,612 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $74,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

