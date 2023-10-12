New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,054 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,054 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $81,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $210.25 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $181.32 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

