New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,830 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,830 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $50,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

VLO stock opened at $129.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

