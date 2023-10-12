New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 36,564 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Amphenol worth $47,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $84.86 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

