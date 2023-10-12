New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,575 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $60,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $916.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $931.15 and a 200 day moving average of $923.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $714.79 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

