New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 83,232 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 83,232 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $58,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,450,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $98,022,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 134.1% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,889 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 273,745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

