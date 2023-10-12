New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $71,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.