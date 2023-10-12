Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,400 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $41,532,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,629,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 14,548.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,522 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

NWL stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.