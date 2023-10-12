Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,353 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,435,000 after buying an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,043 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IEMG traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,037,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,815,967. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

