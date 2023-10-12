Next Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 6.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Golub Capital BDC worth $13,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.4 %

GBDC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 66,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.58%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.