Next Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,793,000 after buying an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,853,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 75,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $400.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

