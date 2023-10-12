Next Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,258.8% during the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,192,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,972 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 84,313 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

SPMB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 195,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.